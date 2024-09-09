Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 738 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.48 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

