Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its position in Target by 24.4% in the second quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 31,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,114 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Target by 10,689.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 162,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $151.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

