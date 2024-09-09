Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Etsy worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,528,000 after purchasing an additional 425,620 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.19 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

