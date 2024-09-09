Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $61,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BHE opened at $39.23 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

