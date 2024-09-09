Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Hayward worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

HAYW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,797.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.95 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

