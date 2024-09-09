Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.3 %

ZD opened at $46.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

