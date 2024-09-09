Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the second quarter worth $240,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 47.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $46.93 on Monday. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PZZA

Papa Johns International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.