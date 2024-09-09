Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Goosehead Insurance worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

GSHD opened at $85.45 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,640. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

