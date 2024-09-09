Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

