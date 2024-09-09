Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $887,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,547,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 833,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,208,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $1,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,208,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,890,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.