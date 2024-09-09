Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BorgWarner by 24.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 34.3% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 514,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 131,465 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.29 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

