Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.48 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Renasant worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after purchasing an additional 247,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Piper Sandler raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Renasant Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

