Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,233 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

