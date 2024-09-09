Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of John Wiley & Sons worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

