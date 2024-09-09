Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,549 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,329,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after buying an additional 89,416 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.69. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares in the company, valued at $258,687,579.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,187 shares of company stock valued at $792,982 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

