Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 617,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIV opened at $78.25 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

