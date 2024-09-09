Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,941 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 31.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $18,160,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Graham by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE:GHC opened at $732.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $563.39 and a 52 week high of $822.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $750.77 and a 200 day moving average of $736.38.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

