Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,622 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL opened at $95.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

