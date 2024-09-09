Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,305 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

