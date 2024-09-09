Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,237 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 44,716.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPBD opened at $30.63 on Monday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

UPBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

