Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,384 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth $299,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banner by 38.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Price Performance

Banner stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. Banner Co. has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $61.77.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

