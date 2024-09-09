Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,883 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.