Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,600,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $63,115,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,030,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,517,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $16.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

