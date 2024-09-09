Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,946,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486,663 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,993,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $150.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.81.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.