Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $113,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ WABC opened at $49.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. Research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WABC. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

