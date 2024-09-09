Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,381,000 after buying an additional 38,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 30,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.19 and a 200-day moving average of $248.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

