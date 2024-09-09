Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after purchasing an additional 337,351 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $284.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

