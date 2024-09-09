Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 354,223 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,223 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $194,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $212.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

