Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 21.8 %

Shares of NX stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

