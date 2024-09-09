Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,732,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Radware by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 16.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Radware by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Down 2.5 %

RDWR opened at $20.59 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on RDWR

Radware Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.