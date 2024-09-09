Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lowered by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 48.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

