Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

RGLS stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

