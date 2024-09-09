Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) PT Lowered to $26.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.08. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $41.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.86) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $54,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,411.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $84,200. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth $131,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth $227,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

