Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Sells $1,750,351.92 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $1,750,351.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,480.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of Repay stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $783.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Repay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RPAY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

