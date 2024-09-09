ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $204.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

RMD stock opened at $244.87 on Friday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $247.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,488,623. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

