Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.