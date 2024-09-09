RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$19.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 96.20 and a beta of 1.30. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.75.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

