Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

