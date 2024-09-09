Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,715 shares of company stock worth $1,449,070 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

