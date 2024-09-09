Robert W. Baird Trims Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Target Price to $13.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 5.8 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $344.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

