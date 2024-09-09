Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7,622.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Robinhood Markets worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 94,500.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,185,406 shares of company stock worth $23,490,554. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

