Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

ROP stock opened at $547.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.