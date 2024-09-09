Royal Bank of Canada Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $57.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.45.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $59.19 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,426,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

