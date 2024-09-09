Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHLS. Barclays lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.