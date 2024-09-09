Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$2,475,000.00 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total transaction of C$2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,125.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total value of C$1,646,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

RY opened at C$164.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$232.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$153.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$143.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$107.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$166.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.57.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

