Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

