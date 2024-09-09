Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,489 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Royal Gold worth $50,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 111,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Royal Gold by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,834. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $134.04 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $142.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

