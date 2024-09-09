Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Position Trimmed by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 34.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,770 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,444,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,144,000 after acquiring an additional 360,917 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,180,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,372,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Ryanair by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,065,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,135,000 after purchasing an additional 394,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

RYAAY stock opened at $112.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $87.18 and a 52 week high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

