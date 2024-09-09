Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 2,177.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.56. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.