Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,922,223,000 after buying an additional 736,986 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after acquiring an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $243.97 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.58. The company has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,692 shares of company stock worth $17,380,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

